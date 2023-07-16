Amit Shah to chair regional conference on drugs smuggling, national security on Monday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a regional conference on ‘Drugs Smuggling and National Security’ in New Delhi on Monday.

During the conference, over 1,44,000 kg of drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore, will be destroyed in various parts of the country by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) of all states.

The drugs to be destroyed will include 6590 kg by the NCB’s Hyderabad unit, 822 kg by Indore and 356 kg by Jammu.

Advertisement

Along with this, various law enforcement agencies of different states will destroy a total of 144,122 kg of drugs, including 1,486 kg drugs in Assam, 229 kg in Chandigarh, 25 kg in Goa, 4,277 kg in Gujarat, 2,458 kg in Haryana, 4,069 kg in Jammu and Kashmir, 103,884 kg in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kg in Maharashtra, 1,803 kg in Tripura and 4,049 kg in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has adopted a ’Zero Tolerance’ policy against narcotics to create a drugs-free India.

From 1 June 2022 till 15 July 2023, all regional units of the NCB and ANTFs of states have collectively destroyed around 876,554 kg seized drugs worth around Rs 9,580 crore, which is more than 11 times of the target.

With the destruction of drugs on Monday, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in one year will reach around 10 lakh kg, which has a value of around Rs 12,000 crore.

In order to realise the dream of a drugs-free India, this campaign of destruction of drugs will continue actively, with the same zeal, an official release said.