Amit Shah to attend Telangana ‘Mukti Diwas’ celebrations in Hyderabad on Sept 17

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the ‘Mukti Diwas’ celebration in Hyderabad, Telangana on Sunday.

On September 17, 1948, the princely state of Hyderabad merged into the Indian Union, commemorated as ‘Mukti Diwas,’ and on this day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay tribute to the brave soldiers who fought against Nizam’s army and Razakars (armed supporters of Nizam’s rule) and hoist the national flag during the parade ground event.

While the BJP has been striving for nearly two decades to establish ‘Mukti Diwas’ as an official celebration, the ruling TRS observes this day as ‘National Unity Day.'”

Meanwhile, the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled at the end of this year. The state is going to witness a three-pronged contest among the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

