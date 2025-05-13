Amit Shah reviews implementation of three new criminal laws in Puducherry

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed Puducherry, saying the Union Territory is doing a good job in order to implement the three new criminal laws that were brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister, in a review meeting with Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, discussed the progress and current status of key provisions concerning police, prisons, courts, prosecution and forensic services.

Home Minister of Puducherry, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of the union territory, Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development, Director of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) attended the meeting along with other senior officials, an official release issued here said.

In the meeting, the union home minister asked all concerned to ensure early implementation of the new criminal laws, it added.

FIRs in the Union Territory of Puducherry should be registered in Tamil language only and arrangements should be made to make it available in other languages to those who require it, the union minister directed the officials.

He also stressed that fingerprints of all arrested criminals should be recorded under the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) so that the database can be used optimally.

The minister said that only the Director of Prosecution (DoP) should have the right to give legal advice in any case.

Provisions like e-summons, e-Sakshya, Nyaya Shruti and forensics should be fully implemented as soon as possible, he added.

Shah directed that the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of the Union Territory should review the progress of implementation of the new criminal laws once a week, the Home Minister every 15 days and the Lieutenant Governor once in a month.