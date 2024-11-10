Amit Shah flays Congress for minority appeasement

Taking on the Maha Vikas Aghadi directly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday said the opposition alliance is fighting the elections to Maharashtra assembly on schemes based on the greed of power and minority appeasement.

” We are contesting against Maha Vikas Aghadi…Maha Vikas Aghadi’s schemes are formed in the greed of power, it is appeasement and an insult to ideologies…”, Home Minister Shah said at the launch of BJP’s manifesto launch for Maharashtra Assembly Elections to be held on November 20.

Mr Shah said Congress’s politics of casteism is dividing the society and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is alerting people of Maharashtra regarding this.

He lashed out at the Congress, which brought in Waqf board law during its rule in 2013 and after that, he alleged, many villages in Karnataka were declared as Waqf property.

” PM Modi has brought a Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. The amendment that was brought in Waqf board law during Congress rule in 2013, its aftermath can be seen, in Karnataka, many villages were declared as Waqf property under the Waqf law. Farmers’ land, people’s houses and even temple properties were declared as Waqf property…”

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other leaders of the party were present at the launch of BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Shah pointed out that reservation should not be based on religion.

“An organisation of Muslim scholars demanded reservation for minorities and Congress’s state chief Nana Patole acknowledged this memorandum…I want to ask the people of Maharashtra, do agree with this plan of Congress?…reservation should not be based on religion..,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said people of Maharashtra should understand who is going to come to power ” I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray from this stage, can he ask Rahul Gandhi to speak two good words about Veer Savarkar? Can any Congress worker speak positively for Balasaheb Thackeray? People of Maharashtra should understand those who have come out to form MVA government..,” he said , lashing out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

Shah further said, ” I want to ask Sharad Pawar, for 10 years, you were a minister in the UPA government, from 2004-2014, what did you do for the development of Maharashtra?”

The Maha Yuti — comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP — has come out with a 10-point guarantee list titled ‘kiya hai kaam bhari…ab aage ki taiyari’, which was released in Kolhapur on Tuesday night by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena, in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis.