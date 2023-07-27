Amit Shah discusses poll strategy with MP BJP leaders

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Bhopal late Wednesday evening and held a marathon meeting with senior BJP leaders over the preparations for assembly polls, strategy planning, poll issues, review of the past meeting and other important matters.

This is Shah’s second meeting in Bhopal in two weeks, which is an indication towards the seriousness and concentration of the BJP high command regarding the crucial MP assembly polls scheduled this year end.

The home minister held a similar meeting at Bhopal on 11 July.

Shah arrived at Bhopal airport at around 8 pm for today’s meeting held at the state BJP headquarters.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP BJP Chief V D Sharma, MP election management committee convener union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, MP election in charge union minister Bhupender Yadav, co in charge union minister Ashwini Vaishnav and a limited number of senior party leaders and core group members attended the meeting.

At the previous meeting, he had announced the launch of that a ‘Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan’ in MP to ensure the party’s return to power in the state.

In today’s meeting, the home minister reviewed the preparations for the abhiyaan besides discussing poll strategies and giving tips and directions to party leaders.

The meeting was still on beyond 11 pm, the time we filed this report.

Some sources said initially Amit Shah scheduled to leave for New Delhi late night after the meeting but now he was likely to rest the night in Bhopal and leave at around 10 AM on Thursday.