Amit Shah chairs high-level review meeting on security situation in Manipur

Days after taking direct control of the violence-hit Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi to review the security situation in the state.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, along with other key officials of the state, also attended the meeting.

This comes in the backdrop of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s resignation on February 9 and the imposition of the President’s rule on February 13.

The northeastern state has been marred with violence and political instability for nearly two years following the ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities.

The BJP-led state government failed to control the violence, leading to CM Singh’s resignation and imposition of President’s rule.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly has been put under suspended animation with powers of the state assembly transferred to Parliament.

In November last year, Amit Shah had convened a similar high-level review meeting with senior officials in the national capital to assess the security situation in the state.

The violence erupted in the Manipur on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.