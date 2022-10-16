Amit Shah calls Chintan Shivir of all Home Ministers, invites Mamata Banerjee

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called a Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of all the states on October 27-28 at Surajkund, Haryana.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot have also been invited to join the meeting. Banerjee and Gehlot also hold the Home portfolio in their respective states. However, Banerjee’s presence in the meeting has not been confirmed yet, sources said.

The two-day brainstorming session has been convened to discuss the issues and problems related to internal security. The MHA believes that some problems related to internal security can be eliminated on the basis of mutual coordination among the states.

Apart from this, issues related to policing, public security, fire fighting etc. in the states will also be discussed.

According to sources, along with the Home Ministers, the Home Secretary and Director General of Police of all the states will also take part in the meeting.

The Union Home Minister will reportedly stay in Surajkund for both the days.

(SNS with inputs from agencies)