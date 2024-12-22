Amit Shah blames Left rule for Tripura’s backwardness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Left parties for leaving Tripura “backward” during their 35-year rule and credited the BJP government with bringing progress to the state since assuming power in 2018.

Speaking at a public meeting following a visit to a rehabilitated Bru tribal village on Sunday, Shah contrasted the communist era with the BJP’s development agenda.

Advertisement

“For 35 years, communists ruled Tripura, claiming to work for the welfare of the poor, yet the people remained impoverished. It was only after the BJP came to power that the state began witnessing genuine development,” Shah remarked. Under Left rule, only 2.5% of the population had access to piped drinking water; today, that figure has risen to 85%, according to Shah.

Advertisement

He added that initiatives such as free food grain distribution, universal healthcare coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family, and access to power and LPG connections have transformed the lives of Tripura’s people.

Shah also highlighted significant improvements in education, noting that the school dropout rate is now below 3%, with an enrolment rate of 99%, compared to the dismal numbers during the communist regime. He noted that the state is now peaceful, with insurgent groups signing peace accords, paving the way for stability and growth. “With the blessings of Maa Tripurasundari, Tripura will soon rank among the most developed states in the country,” he said. BJP’s development model and the resolution of long-standing issues like Bru rehabilitation highlight a new chapter for the northeastern state.