Amit Shah arrives in Chhattisgarh to strengthen efforts against left-wing insurgency

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Raipur late on Saturday evening for a high-stakes visit aimed at addressing the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. Shah’s two-day Chhattisgarh visit is being regarded as a decisive move toward achieving his goal of eradicating Maoist insurgency nationwide by March 2026.

On Sunday afternoon, Shah will attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Jagdalpur. This initiative, designed to engage the youth and students of Bastar, reflects the government’s efforts to integrate local communities through sports. Shah is also expected to meet surrendered Maoists, victims of Maoist violence, and families of martyred security personnel.

Ahead of Shah’s visit, security forces have been put on high alert across Bastar. Thousands of personnel from the DRG, CRPF, COBRA, STF, Bastar Fighters, and Bastariya Battalion have been deployed to ensure his safety and maintain law and order.

Anti-Maoist operations have intensified in the districts of Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur, and Dantewada, resulting in the elimination of nine Maoists over the past three days.

A new security camp has also been established at Godinallakonda, further advancing the security forces’ presence in Maoist dominated areas, including Hidma’s stronghold of Puvarti. Shah is expected to visit some of these core Maoist areas on Monday, though details remain classified for security reasons.

The Bastar Olympics, which began on December 13, concludes today. Held at Jagdalpur’s Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, the event has drawn over 2,900 participants from Bastar’s seven districts. Athletes have competed in various sports, including kabaddi, volleyball, and badminton, showcasing their resilience and determination.

The event has been commended for its inclusivity, with 300 surrendered Maoists, 18 individuals disabled by Maoist violence, and several victims of insurgency participating in the games. The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to fostering unity and hope in a region long affected by conflict.