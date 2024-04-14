Amit Shah affirms BJP’s commitment to reservations

Khairagarh witnessed a surge in political fervor as Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive gathering, underscoring the ideological divergence between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Shah’s compelling discourse resonated with the audience emphasising BJP’s unwavering commitment to preserving reservations against the backdrop of alleged misinformation from the Opposition.

Shah, in his address, criticised the previous Chhattisgarh government led by former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel by highlighting unkempt promises and a purported culture of corruption. He pledged to address these issues and fulfill commitments, particularly the prohibition of alcohol and the relocation of the Khairagarh University under BJP’s stewardship.

Shah highlighted the robust developmental agenda of the BJP showcasing the successful implementation of welfare schemes and infrastructure projects aimed at empowering marginalised communities. He contrasted the BJP’s higher investment in key sectors with the Congress’ track record, illustrating the BJP’s dedication to socio-economic progress.

He praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and pledged further development initiatives if the BJP is re-elected to power at the Centre. He reiterated his party’s commitment to addressing pressing issues such as Naxalism, sustainable development, and empowering marginalized sections of society.

The home minister urged the people of Chhattisgarh to support Prime Minister Modi’s leadership with an appeal to secure a resounding victory with over 400 seats in the upcoming elections. The Khairagarh rally epitomised the vibrancy of political discourse in Chhattisgarh, setting the stage for a keenly contested electoral battle.