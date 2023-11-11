Amit Shah accused Congress of being disrespectful to Indian culture

A day before Diwali, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday that this time people would celebrate three Diwalis – the first on 12 November, the second on 3 December when the BJP forms the government in Madhya Pradesh and the third on 22 January next year when PM Narendra Modi places Lord Ram’s statue in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing an election rally at Dhar in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Amit Shah accused the Congress of always being disrespectful towards Indian culture while PM Modi was promoting all the cultural traditions of our nation.

He also charged the Congress with being anti-tribal, saying the Congress party remained in power for so many years in the country but never made a tribal president. In this context, the home minister pointed out that PM Modi appointed a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, as the country’s president.

Attacking the congress leaders, Shah said there are three families in the Congress, the Gandhi family, the Nath family and the Bantadhaar (Digvijaya Singh) family. He told people all three families were only interested in getting their respective sons settled and had no interest in anything else.

He alleged those who work only with the motive of settling down their sons could never work for the welfare and development of the nation and the state. he reiterated his jibe on the Congress, saying, “Teen tigada, kaam bigada.”

The voting for the 230 seats in the MP State Assembly polls will take place on 17 November.