Amidst BJP’s demand of Kejriwal’s resignation, AAP MLAs to meet his wife Sunita Kejriwal

Amid the BJP’s demand of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation, all MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will meet the party supremo’s wife Sunita Kejriwal at the latter’s residence.

The AAP has not revealed any official agenda of the meeting but it comes in the backdrop of Delhi minister Atishi’s claim that she, along with three other prominent party faces, will be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) if they don’t join the BJP.

The meeting of AAP MLAs with Sunita Kejriwal also comes a day after BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj sought a clarification from the party “whether Sunita Kejriwal is now officially the Chief Minister because she is using the Delhi Chief Minister’s chair to give the media messages”. Advertisement Earlier last month, BJP leader and union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had called Kejriwal’s wife Sunita “a Rabri Devi in making.” Rabri Devi is the wife of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and became chief minister of Bihar after her husband was jailed in connection with a corruption case.

“A Rabri Devi is in the making. I have already said in the past 7-10 days that ‘Rabri Devi’ will come forward. I mean to say that Sunita Kejriwal will come forward now,” Puri had said after Sunita read out her husband’s message.

Notably, Sunita Kejriwal has become the central face of the AAP after the Delhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

When Kejriwal was first sent to ED custody, she released a video statement, reading out her husband’s message. She also addressed the mega ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally by the INDIA bloc at Delhi’s ‘Ramlila Maidan’ on Sunday.