Amid spurt in Dengue cases, MCD-Delhi Govt blame-game: Congress

Expressing concern over the rising cases of Dengue and Malaria, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Chaudhary Anil Kumar lamented that instead of taking coordinated steps by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Government to tackle the crisis, they are indulging in blame games.

From over 400 cases reported last week, Dengue cases jumped to 937 cases in Delhi registering an increase by three times as compared to the last two years.

He said, “Garbage piles and stagnant water were fertile breeding grounds for mosquitoes and with MCD failing to carry out fogging, mosquito menace has become intolerable in the city. But the BJP-ruled MCD and the Kejriwal Government were indulging in blaming each other instead of tackling the crisis raised with the rise in the cases of Dengue and Malaria.”

“When Congress was in power in Delhi, it functioned in coordination with the BJP-ruled MCDs to keep the city clean, and carried out extensive fogging before and during festival seasons so as to keep vector-borne infections in check. But, such kind of coordinated work is absent now.

Chaudhary further added that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who boasts of the “Delhi model of health care”, has not done much to check vector-borne diseases at the ground level. Also, with the MCD shirking its responsibility in checking mosquito breeding, the Capital is witnessing a sharp rise in Dengue and Malaria cases.