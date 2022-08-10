Amid reports of data breach, Kashmir University says data ‘unmodified’

Amid reports that its student data base was spotted on ‘dark web’ officials of the Kashmir University said on Wednesday that University’s data base was ‘unmodified’ and the reported breach was being analysed.

It was reported by an independent media outlet that the data base of Kashmir University has been put on sale for $250 on a hacking forum by “ViktorLusting”.

The media report said that the threat actor has shared a database index to show the data he has in his possession.

“It claims to include student information, registration number, phone number, email address, password, employee data and more.

“The database is listed on Breached Forums, the famous hacking forum that gained international attention earlier this month with a data breach exposing over 1 billion Chinese residents”, the report said.

Meanwhile Kashmir University in a statement said that the students data base is “unmodified and that further analysis is going on in the matter.

“We are analysing the alleged breach. Our preliminary analysis shows that the data base is unmodified. Further analysis is going on. The university will take further courses of action and take an appropriate legal recourse accordingly.

“Any breach in data read, which is accessible in public domain, has been found unmodified as per preliminary analysis,” the spokesman of the University said.