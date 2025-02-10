Amid political uncertainty in Manipur, BJP high command to decide on next CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command is set to convene a crucial meeting in New Delhi on February 12 to take a decision on the next chief minister of Manipur following the resignation of N Biren Singh.

All BJP legislators from the northeastern state have been summoned for deliberations and reports suggest that ten Kuki MLAs may also join the discussions.

On February 9, N Biren Singh stepped down as chief minister, submitting his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan around 5:20 pm.

His departure followed intense speculation about an impending no-confidence motion against his leadership. Singh’s resignation came hours after a high-level meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, underscoring the urgency of the political crisis.

In his resignation letter, Singh emphasised several key concerns for Manipur, including safeguarding the state’s territorial integrity, addressing border infiltration, combating drug trafficking, and bolstering border security.

Additionally, sources suggest he proposed suspending the Manipur Legislative Assembly though details surrounding this recommendation remain unclear.

The resignation has plunged Manipur into political uncertainty.

Earlier this week, three senior ministers – Govindas Konthoujam, Thongam Biswajit, and L Susindro Meitei – along with four BJP MLAs, traveled to Delhi on a chartered flight, signaling escalating tensionwithin the party.

BJP MP Sambit Patra and other senior state officials were present at the Raj Bhavan during Singh’s resignation, further highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Biren Singh’s tenure as chief minister has been marked by prolonged ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which erupted in May 2023. The conflict has resulted in over 200 deaths and the displacement of thousands, deepening divisions in the state. His leadership faced significant criticism over the handling of the crisis, with allegations of bias from various quarters. Despite repeated interventions by the Central government, peace remained elusive.

Against this backdrop, the demand for a separate administration for Kuki-Zo-dominated areas has further complicated the political landscape.

The BJP’s decision to include Kuki MLAs in the upcoming leadership discussions suggests an attempt to bridge the widening divide and stabilise governance. As the party’s leadership gears up to select a new chief minister, multiple factions within the state unit are vying for influence.

The party’s final decision will not only shape the future of Manipur’s governance but also determine the BJP’s prospects in the volatile region ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.