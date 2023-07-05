Amid outrage, man arrested for urinating on tribal

The police have arrested a man accused of urinating publicly on the face of a hapless tribal labourer in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed the police to slap the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla.

Sources said the accused is a BJP leader of the area. Some media reports also quoted an elderly man, said to be the father of the accused, claiming that his son Pravesh Shukla is the representative of the BJP MLA of that area. Both these claims, however, could not be confirmed as yet.

The police said the accused was nabbed at around 2 am on Wednesday. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anjulata Patle, the accused has been booked under Sections 294 and 504 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act.

The victim labourer belongs to the Scheduled Tribe according to information.

The police said the NSA would also be imposed on the accused on the directions of the CM.

A video of the shameful incident had gone viral yesterday, sparking outrage across the state and country.

Pointing out that there were allegations that Pravesh Shukla is associated with the BJP, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath urged the state chief minister to ensure strict action against the accused.