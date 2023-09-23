Amid Nijjar row, NIA seizes property of SJF head Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Punjab

Amid diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Saturday confiscated the property of banned Sikhs For Justice (SJF) outfit head Gurpatwant Singh Pannun under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Pannun is the current head of US-based secessionist group SJF which openly calls for the secession of Punjab from India. His organization is banned in India but he continues to find shelter in the US, UK and Canada. He was designated a terrorists by Indian government in 2020.

The NIA has confiscated his Chandigarh residence and agricultural land in his ancestral village of Khankot in Punjab. He is wanted in India in a terror related case registered against him in 2020, the same year he was designated a terrorist.

“1/4th share of house no. #2033 Sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a ‘proclaimed offender’ in NIA case RC- 19/2020/NIA/DLI, stands confiscated to the state under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab, Dated 14/09/2023. This is for information of general public,” an NIA notice pasted outside his home and agricultural land read.

The development has come in the backdrop of a massive diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Canada-based Khalistani terrorist. Nijjar was killed by two masked gunmen in the parking lot of a Gurudwara in Surrey, Canada on June 18.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has alleged the role of an Indian government agent in Nijjar’s killing, a claim vehemently rejected by India as “absurd and politically driven”.

Trudeau’s allegations triggered a massive backlash of Canadian government from India. New Delhi accused him of turning a blind eye towards Khalistani extremists who openly incite violence against India and threaten Indian diplomats in the country.

Following Trudeau’s allegations, Pannun threatened Indian Hindus in Canada to leave the country. The Khalistani terrorist has also announced to hold massive protests outside Indian consulates in Ottawa, Torronto and Vancouver on September 25.