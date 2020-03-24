State of Punjab where lots of the residents stay abroad or are non-residential Indians(NRIs) has seen a surge in Coronavirus cases with around 90,000 people of the state, living abroad have come back home. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh led Punjab government has asked for Rs 150 crore from the Centre for security, sanitation and medical preparation drive to combat Coronavirus pandemic.

The state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, stated, “Punjab has the maximum number of NRIs in the country and only 90,000 of them have landed in the state this month. Many have symptoms of COVID-19 and are are further spreading the disease… The number of COVID-19 patients are going to increase alarmingly.”

The state has reported confirmed 23 cases for COVID-19, with one death as well.

The Punjab government clamped a curfew on Monday after finding that people were ignoring the state-wide lockdown ordered by it. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the imposition of a “full curfew with no relaxations”.

CM Singh tweeted: “In the past few days, we have initiated legal action against violators of home quarantine. All measures being taken are for the larger good of everyone. While I am happy that everyone is cooperating, I will not let a few threaten the safety measures being taken”.

Later, the UT Chandigarh Administration also announced a curfew from Monday midnight. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to implement the restrictions.

However, the respective district administrations allowed government employees tasked with emergency and essential services to attend their duties on production of official ID cards.

Hospitals and chemists shops will remain open in Mohali, as per the order issued by the district administration.

Roads bordering Chandigarh and Haryana were completely sealed, an official said.

In a lockdown people can move out to get essential commodities but during a curfew people can’t come out of their houses at public places. They can be arrested for doing so.