Ambedkar row: DMK and VCK hold statewide protest, demand Amit Shah’s sacking

Demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s apology for his remarks ‘insulting’ BR Ambedkar, the ruling DMK and its key ally, the VCK, held separate demonstrations and rail blockade agitations across Tamil Nadu.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faith in democracy, he should drop Amit Shah from the Union Cabinet for at least six months. Moreover, Shah should apologise for his remarks,” DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi told the media after the well-attended protest at Valluvar Kottam in the city.

The DMK announced the statewide protest only in the morning, considering the issue a convenient opportunity to beat the BJP. Holding pictures and posters of Ambedkar, party workers staged demonstrations at various places in the state.

Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) of Thol Thirumavalavan, MP, resorted to rail blockade agitations in Villupuram and courted arrest. They also staged demonstrations demanding the resignation of Amit Shah from the Union Cabinet.

Actor-turned-neta Vijay, president of the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), condemned the remarks of the BJP veteran, saying, “Belittling of our party’s (TVK) ideological beacon, Ambedkar, is unacceptable. I strongly condemn the Union Home Minister for insulting him. For some, his name might be allergic, but for the people of India, who hold him very dear in their hearts, he is an unparalleled leader and eminent scholar. Our hearts and lips will continue to say Ambedkar… Ambedkar… Ambedkar,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

Versatile actor and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party Kamal Hassan said attempts to tarnish the legacy of Ambedkar would not be tolerated. “Ambedkar’s ideas are the building blocks on which modern India is built… Every Indian who proudly believes and fights for Babasaheb’s vision of a free and just India, where all are born equal will never tolerate the great man’s legacy to be tarnished… Ambedkar’s ideas should inspire progress rather than be misused to offend the sentiments of his followers, among whom I am proud to count myself,” he wrote on ‘X’.

Even the Pattali Makkal Katchi, an NDA constituent, had come out against Shah’s remark. “Whoever it might be, insulting Ambedkar is unacceptable,” PMK founder S Ramadoss said.