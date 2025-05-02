Amaravati will transform AP, predicts PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the new capital city of Amaravarti as nothing short of a force that will transform Andhra Pradesh into a modern state while relaunching its construction works.

Meanwhile, his allies, N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, rallied behind him, publicly voicing their support at a time when he was guiding the nation through a difficult times post Pahalgam terror attack. However, the prime minister refrained from touching upon the sensitive issue in his address.

The prime minister relaunched Amaravati and inaugurated multiple projects worth nearly Rs 60,000 and laid their foundation stones. He said the projects formed the strong foundation of Andhra Pradesh’s aspirations and a developed India’s hopes.

Narendra Modi said, “I had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone of the people’s capital. Over the years, the Central government has supported Amaravati in every possible way. All necessary steps were taken to build basic infrastructure here. Now, with the formation of the state government under Chandrababu Garu’s leadership, all previous obstacles have been removed. Development work has accelerated. Construction of key buildings like the High Court, Assembly, Secretariat, and Raj Bhavan is now being prioritized.”

He spoke about the multiplier effect of infra projects in creating employment opportunities for the youth. He also touched upon Polavaram assuring NDA government at the Centre is fully supporting the state government to complete the project swiftly.

When Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised the prime minister for prioritising technology while briefing him about the upcoming Quantum Valley project in Amaravati Modi returned the compliment, admitting that he had taken Naidu’s lead in technology. “When I was newly-elected chief minister of Gujarat, I was very closely monitoring what initiatives Chandrababu Naidu was taking in Hyderabad. I learned a lot, and today, I got the opportunity to implement them,” he said. Naidu said the prime minister and Amaravati would be remembered in the same way Vajpayee and Cyberabad adding, “I need your blessings.”

The chief minister announced that the prime minister would also inaugurate Amaravati in three years time. The prime minisyer acknowledged the chief minister’s request and announced he would celebrate World Yoga Day this year in Visakhapatnam on 21 June.

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said, “Now, with Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Garu, Amaravati will become a world-class capital, a 360-degree growth engine for Andhra Pradesh. Our youth will no longer have to move to Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Andhra Pradesh will create jobs for our people and attract talent from across the nation and the world.”

Both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan touched upon the Pahalgam attack, pledging their support to the prime minister. Naidu even switched to Hindi to pledge his support and that of the people of Andhra Pradesh and the nation to the Prime Minister at this juncture. The Prime Minister too switched to Telugu repeatedly to connect with the vast crowd that had gathered to watch him relaunch Amaravati which had been shelved during the 5 years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s reign.