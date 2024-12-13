Allu Arjun remanded for 14 days in theatre stampede incident

The magistrate has ordered 14-day remand for Pushpa star Allu Arjun in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theatres that had left a woman dead and her 9-year-old son critically injured.

However, he has filed a lunch motion petition before the Telangana High Court to squash the FIR against him which has been taken up. He was taken to Gandhi Hospital for medical examination and then produced before the magistrate at Nampally court.

Advertisement

While investigating, the police had blamed the actor and the management of Sandhya Theatres for the stampede, saying that they were not informed about his plans to visit the venue for the special premier show. Moreover, there was no arrangement for separate entry of the stars.

Advertisement

Videos taken during the arrest of the Telugu star showed him objecting to his arrest. He was apparently taken from his bedroom.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao slammed Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the arrest.

He said,”Arrest of National Award winning star Allu Arjun is the pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers! I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating @alluarjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn’t directly responsible for.”

He went on to add in his social media post “There is always space for respect & dignified conduct. I strongly condemn the high handed behaviour of the Government. Going by the same perverse logic, Revanth Reddy should be arrested for causing the death of two innocent people who died in Hyderabad because of the fear psychosis caused by Hydra.”