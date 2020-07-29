As has been reported by many sources, the country is grappling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and treat the maximum number of COVID-19 patients, albeit with limited success, and numerous patients across states and Union Territories are languishing in endless wait for getting admission and decent treatment for the virus, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has instructed the officials to admit COVID-19 patients within 30 minutes of getting a call or intimation, failing which action will be initiated against them.

According to the information coming out, during Spandana review meeting with district collectors and SPs through video conference held on Tuesday in Amaravati, Reddy emphasised on allotting a bed to the patient within 30 minutes after being admitted in the hospital and said the Collectors and Joint Collectors will be held responsible for any negligence.

The CM also instructed the officials to monitor the facilities being provided to the patients and not to take back step on expenditure, ordering the officials to display the bed strength, the availability along with toll-free numbers to lodge a complaint in case of any inconvenience.

Till Tuesday late evening, 32,000 beds were made available in 128 district COVID-19 hospitals while 8,000 beds were made available in State COVID-19 hospitals, and based on the health condition of the patient, it will be decided where to admit, informed the officials.

Reddy also instructed the authorities to keep a stock of Remdesivir drug in state COVID-19 hospitals and directed the officials to raise awareness among the public to ensure people do not treat COVID-19 infected as untouchables. He also said that the government will perform the last rites of the deceased if nobody comes forward and Rs 15,000 will be given for last rites.

Further, the state would recruit around 17,000 doctors and staff to treat COVID-19 patients in the next six months. Andhra has undertaken COVID-19 testing on a big scale with 31,000 tests per million population and is conducting 50,000 tests every day.

Reddy had earlier stated that the Andhra Pradesh government would spend an additional Rs 1,000 crore to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

The toll-free numbers for patients to lodge complaints should also be displayed, he said and the district-level toll-free numbers must be publicised. Callers should get all the needed assistance, he asserted.