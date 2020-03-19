The Allahabad High Court has stayed any order against anyone till April 6 amid the spread of deadly novel coronavirus.

In an order, the court said the Uttar Pradesh government should issue instructions to all District Magistrates (DMs) and other authorities regarding this order. Due to the threat of coronavirus, no such order should be issued against anyone forcing people to move courts.

Yesterday, during a case hearing, the High Court also decided to stay any recovery action from people by financial institutions, banks and government entities till April 6.

The court also prohibited any auction, demolition of houses, summoning officials etc till April 6 keeping in view the coronavirus scare.

The Supreme Court of India has also restricted the hearings to urgent matters with such a number of benches as may be found appropriate.

As per the reports, no persons except lawyers who are going to act in the matter for argument or for making oral submissions or to assist with one litigant only shall be permitted in the courtroom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address the nation tonight at 8 pm regarding the coronavirus scare as the number of cases surged to 169 in the country.

Amid the threat, the CBSE postponed Board examinations scheduled from March 19 to March 31, including re-exams scheduled for students in Northeast Delhi affected by the recent riots. The Board will announce the new schedule by the end of the month after “re-assessment of the situation”.