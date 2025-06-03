Allahabad HC seeks UP govt’s reply on demolition plans at Banke Bihari temple

The Allahabad High Court has sought reply from the Uttar Pradesh government on a public interest litigation challenging the proposed plan to demolish the narrow streets and other temples around the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan to construct a Corridor.

The order has been passed by a single bench of Justice Siddharth Verma on the public interest litigation filed on Tuesday by one Pankaj of Mathura, who argued that the narrow streets are not just the path but historical and sacred places associated with the Banke Bihari. These streets are as revered for the devotees as the temples themselves. Destroying them will end the living heritage of Vaishnav Bhakti tradition.

Advertisement

The petitioner further said that the Banke Bihari Corridor Scheme can damage the religious and cultural heritage of Vrindavan. He demanded that the government should be instructed to preserve the traditional streets and temples so that the original form of Vrindavan is maintained.

Advertisement

The high court bench has sought the state government’s reply by July 3 in this case in the matter.

According to a report, more than 50 ancient monasteries and kunj bhavan will be affected by the construction of the corridor. These temples and deities around the Banke Bihari Ji temple are very old. All these ancient sites have their own independent worship methods whose disciples are following it till date.

Protests are going on since the notification of the proposed Shree Banke Bihari Temple Corridor Trust was issued.

The protestors suggest development of a new temple with the consent of everyone to save the historical heritage. These include Vishwanath Kunj, Purdilpur Wala Temple, Multan Bihari Temple, Naval Bihari Temple, Chaila Bihari Temple, Gopalbihari Temple and many other temples.

In defence of its move, the state government said the corridor has been planned to cater to the future demand. Divisional Commissioner Shailendra Kumar said all the decisions have been taken at the government level in view of the prevalent circumstances at Vrindavan.