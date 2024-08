The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, while giving a big decision in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers, has cancelled the entire merit list and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to make a fresh list by following reservation norms.

The court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to release the new merit list in three months in which the rules of reservation and basic education rules are followed.

The High Court’s Lucknow Bench comprising Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Murthy Brajraj Singh gave the order on August 12 but it was made official today.

In this recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the year 2020 ,OBC category was given only 3.86 per cent reservation instead of 27 per cent and SC category was given only 16.2 per cent reservation instead of 21 per cent and thus Basic Education Rules 1981 and Reservation Rules 1994 were violated in this recruitment and 19000 candidates, who were to get benefits of reservation were denied, were deprived of the same.