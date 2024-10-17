Allahabad HC defers verdict on Milkipur assembly seat

The bypoll to Milkipur assembly seat in Ayodhya will not be held along with other nine seats as the Allahabad High Court has deferred its decision on the withdrawal application moved by BJP leader Baba Gorakhnath.

The petitioner had moved the withdrawal application on Wednesday and the court was slated to give its verdict on Thursday.

The court ordered the publication of the authorized gazette within a week. The case will be heard 15 days after the publication of the gazette.

Advertisement

A single bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia gave this order on the appeal of BJP leader Gorakhnath to withdraw the petition. The court ordered to send notices to all the candidates who contested the 2022 assembly elections and also ordered the petitioner to publish the authorized gazette within a week.

BJP leader’s advocate Sandeep Yadav said SP leader Awadhesh Prasad’s advocate expressed opposition to the appeal to withdraw the election petition.

The opposition lawyer said that notice should be sent to all the parties involved in the case. While filing the election petition, notice was sent to all the parties. If any party wanted to express his views, he could reach the court.

Sandeep Yadav said that as per the order of the court, the authorized gazette will be published in a day or two.

After the 2022 assembly elections, a petition was filed against Prasad in the Lucknow bench of the High Court, due to which the Election Commission did not announce the election on Milkipur seat due to a pending case.

In the 2022 assembly elections, Prasad defeated BJP leader Baba Gorakhnath by more than 13,000 votes in Milkipur seat of Ayodhya. Apart from these two, Brajesh Kumar from Congress, Meera Devi from BSP, Radheshyam from Fundamental Rights Party and independent candidate Shivmurthy had contested the elections.

After filing the withdrawal petition, the BJP leader had said about requesting the Election Commission to hold elections in Milkipur Assembly along with other 9 seats. After Thursday’s decision in the court, the chances of elections along with other seats have reduced.