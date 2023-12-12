All set for swearing-in of new MP CM Mohan Yadav tomorrow

The newly-elected chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav, will take oath of office and secrecy at a grand ceremony to be organised at the Motilal Nehru Police Stadium in Bhopal at 12 pm on 13 December.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders are scheduled to attend the oath ceremony.

Along with the chief minister, the two deputy CMs, Jagdish Dewda and Rajendra Shukla, will also take oath.

Besides, some ministers are also expected to take oath during the function.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will administer the oath.

A large dome that can accommodate around 2,000 persons has been prepared in the Motila Nehru stadium for the oath ceremony. Three helipads have also been prepared at the Lal Parade Ground just outside the stadium.

The PM is expected to arrive at Bhopal at around 11.30 AM for the function.

After attending the oath ceremony at Bhopal, the PM and other Central leaders are scheduled to leave for Raipur in Chhattisgarh to attend the oath of new CM of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Dev Sai, at the Science College ground at 4 pm.