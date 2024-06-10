All set for election of Naidu as TDP LP leader tomorrow

The TDP Legislature party will meet tomorrow to elect party president N Chandrababu Naidu as their leader, setting the ball rolling for his swearing-in as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on 12 June. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the swearing-in, leaders of the NDA alliance from the TDP, JSP and the BJP will meet Governor S Abdul Nazeer to stake claim to form a government and then Naidu would be invited by the governor to form the next government.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged by rebel YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju with the police against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohon Reddy charging him with murder and conspiracy for being subjected to custodial torture.

Meanwhile, chief minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been away in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, returned to Vijayawada. He will take oath as chief minister for the fourth time at 11.27 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram airport. Preparations are in full swing for the ceremony. People who faced atrocities under the YSRCP rule will be invited to the ceremony

He has already held a few rounds of meetings with his allies to accommodate them in his new Cabinet. Formation of the new cabinet will be a balancing act to be done in keeping with the caste equations as well as regional aspirations apart from accommodating the allies, Jana Sena and BJP.

Earlier in 2014, the BJP had only two ministers in the Naidu Cabinet, but this time, he has to take into account the Jana Sena which would definitely want the deputy chief minister’s post for its chief Pawan Kalyan. This time, the TDP has won quite a few seats in Rayalaseema, particularly in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s bastion Kadapa, making Naidu’s task even unenviable.

Last time, the YSRCP had 67 seats, but this time it has been reduced to 11 MLAs. Naidu can only accommodate up to 25 ministers in his Cabinet.

Meanwhile, newly-elected TDP MLA from Undi Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju filed a complaint against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with CID chief PV Sunil Kumar alleging that he was tortured in police custody. He brought in the charges of attempted murder, custodial torture and criminal conspiracy against the outgoing chief minister and police officials.

Raju was previously elected YSRCP MP, but fell out with his party within a short time. Two years ago, he was arrested by the AP Police and later complained about custodial torture.

After analysing their defeat, YSRCP candidates started blaming political consultant I-PAC for misleading them. Another YSRCP candidate, Kesineni Nani, announced today that he was quitting politics. A two-time MP from Vijayawada from TDP, he had joined the YSRCP after the party told him they would give a ticket to his younger brother Chinni who won the seat.

“After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided to quit politics and conclude my political journey,” he said.