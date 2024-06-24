AP govt to release seven White Papers on previous regime’s policies

The first Cabinet meeting of the NDA government led by N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh on Monday decided to bring out seven White Papers on key issues, including the Polavaram project and the Amaravati capital city, in order to expose the previous regime under YSRCP.

The Cabinet meeting saw the abolition of the controversial Land Titling Act and an increase in welfare pensions to 4,000 as promised by Naidu during his poll campaign and approved recruitment for 16,347 posts for teachers.

The Cabinet also approved a skill census considering each family as a unit for assessment to impart industry-ready skills and enhance the scope of employment.

The meeting which lasted for about three-and-a-half hours discussed several issues including the seven White Papers. It decided to release White Papers on Polavaram, Amaravati, power, environment, liquor, economic issues, and law and order to make people aware of the policies adopted by the previous government. These will be released by the new government between 28 June and 18 July. A ministerial committee was also formed with the home minister for a crackdown on Ganja.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to the five files signed by the chief minister after taking charge. These include the mega recruitment drive for teachers, the enhancement of welfare pensions, the abolition of the Land Titling Act, the reopening of Anna canteens catering cheap meals for the poor, and conducting Skill Census within 3-4 months.

Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarthy said pensions would be disbursed to the people at their doorstep like before but by the Secretariat employees instead of volunteers as was the practice during the previous YSRCP government.

On 1 July, the beneficiaries will get Rs 7,000 including Rs 4,000 for that particular month and Rs 1000 each for the month of April, May, and June. The expenditure will rise from Rs 23,272 spent by the previous regime to Rs 33,100 crore.

The state Cabinet renamed the Dr YSR University of Health Sciences NTR University of Health Sciences, its original name. The new government also appointed Dammalapati Srinivas as the new advocate general once again after the incumbent resigned following the change in government.