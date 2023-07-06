All-party meet convened ahead of Monsoon Session

The Central government has convened an all-party meeting on 19 July, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The session will commence on 20 July and continue till 11th August.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday urged all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on legislative business and other items during the Monsoon Session.

In a tweet, Joshi said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days.

The Opposition is planning to raise issues concerning the Uniform Civil Code, Manipur violence, price-rise and foreign relations during the session.