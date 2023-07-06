Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » All-party meet convened ahead of Monsoon Session

All-party meet convened ahead of Monsoon Session

In a tweet, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 6, 2023 8:30 pm

Parliament paralysed over JPC, Rahul issues

Parliament

Advertisement

The Central government has convened an all-party meeting on 19 July, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The session will commence on 20 July and continue till 11th August.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday urged all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on legislative business and other items during the Monsoon Session.

In a tweet, Joshi said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days.

The Opposition is planning to raise issues concerning the Uniform Civil Code, Manipur violence, price-rise and foreign relations during the session.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Monsoon session of Rajasthan Assembly to begin on July 14
Turkey's Grand National Assembly transformed by Erdogan into rubber-stamp Parliament
Rajya Sabha session from July 20 to August 11

Advertisement