All MLAs stand behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Congress Legislative Party meeting condemned the decision of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to permit an investigation against the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam and all MLAs unanimously decided to stand in his support.

Addressing the media after the Congress Legislative Party meeting held at Vidhana Soudha, he said: “Senior MLA R.V. Deshpande proposed resolutions condemning the Governor’s decision to allow an investigation under Section 17(A) against the Chief Minister without any preliminary inquiry. Former Minister Tanveer Sait seconded these resolutions.”

“All party MLAs are standing behind Siddaramaiah. The meeting was attended by all Congress MLAs, Members of the Legislative Council, and MPs. Six MLAs who had been ordered by the Speaker to attend training in Delhi were absent, but all other MLAs were present. Congress workers are protesting across the state, and we congratulate them,” he added.

Advertisement

“The people of Karnataka have given us 136 seats, bringing our government to power. The BJP and JD-S are trying to destabilise this Congress government, which has been formed with the blessings of the people. No matter what they try, they will not be able to shake this government. The entire Congress Legislative Party stands with Siddaramaiah,” Shivakumar said.

“We have secured time on Friday (Aug 23) to meet with high command leaders. The Chief Minister and I will discuss the developments in the state. We have also filed an appeal in court against the Governor’s conduct. We have faith in the judiciary and expect protection from the orders that have been issued contrary to law and the Constitution. Just as they disqualified our leader Rahul Gandhi from his MP position and barred him from contesting elections for six years on the pretext of a speech, a conspiracy is now being plotted against our Chief Minister,” he contended.

“A conspiracy is being hatched against our Chief Minister and government, but we have the support of the people and will not be shaken. We are committed to upholding the Constitution,” he stated.

Asked about the support of the INDIA bloc partners, he said: “The INDIA alliance was born here. It was born here and won 234 seats across the country. Currently, we will fight unitedly in our state. After meeting in Delhi tomorrow and discussing, we will share further details.”

Asked what message the Cabinet’s condemnation of the Governor’s decision would send, he said, “Our request and demand to the esteemed Governor of Karnataka is that he should withdraw his approval. By doing so, the Constitution will be upheld, and the law will be respected. We are prepared to fight this legally, and if the Governor wishes to avoid embarrassment, he should withdraw his decision immediately.”