KSEAB Class 12th Results 2025: KSEAB II PUC Exam-1 2025 results DECLARED at karresults.nic.in; Easy steps to CHECK HERE

KSEAB II PUC Exam Results: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025. The KSEAB II PUC Exam result 2025 was announced at a press conference and has been released on the official results website of the KSEAB – https://karresults.nic.in

In the Arts stream, a total of 1,53,043 students had appeared for the exam. Out of this, 81,553 candidates passed the exam. The pass percentage for KSEAB II PUC Exam (ARTS) was 53.29 per cent.



In the Commerce stream, a total of 2,04,329 candidates had appeared for the exam and only 1,55,425 passed. The pass percentage was 76.07 per cent. In the Science section, 2,31,461 students of the total 2,80,433 have passed the exam with a pass percentage of 82.54 per cent.



Below are the steps to check the KSEAB II PUC Exam result 2025





2. Enter your registration number

3. Select the subject combination (ARTS/SCIENCE/COMMERCE)

4. Click on the submit button

