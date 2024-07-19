All Indian nationals in Bangladesh safe: MEA

India on Friday declined to comment on the violent protests in Bangladesh over a quota system for government jobs, saying it is an internal matter of the country.

At a media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said all Indian nationals in Bangladesh are safe. He said there are around 8,500 Indian students and a total of 15,000 Indian nationals residing in Bangladesh.

”We have issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals to be in touch with the High Commission so as to render them any assistance that they may need,” he said, adding that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is personally monitoring the situation.

The spokesperson said the High Commission will be giving regular updates on the situation there. ”We urge family members of Indian nationals who reside in Bangladesh to be in touch. We remain committed to providing all possible assistance to our nationals,” he added.