All 3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector after 24-hr gunfight

In a major success, the Indian Army killed two more terrorists on Tuesday morning after a counter-terror operation in the border area of Akhnoor sector of Jammu near here, thus taking the total to three.

All three heavily armed Pakistani terrorists were killed in the 24-hour encounter. One terrorist was killed on Monday and the other two trapped were eliminated this morning when the firefight resumed.

Giving information about the success, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X: “After round the clock surveillance throughout the night, an intense firefight unfolded this morning resulting in a significant victory for our forces. Relentless operations and tactical excellence has led to the elimination of three terrorists. The operation also saw the successful recovery of war-like stores, marking a critical step in maintaining security in the region”.

Army’s assault dog, Phantom, lost his life when a bullet fired by terrorists hit it. The 4-year male Belgian Malinois was trained at the Meerut based RVC center of the Army.

One Pakistani terrorist was killed on Monday morning when the Indian Army troops foiled an attempt of heavily armed terrorists to ambush a convoy in the border area near Akhnoor in the Jammu district. The terrorists also fired indiscriminately at an ambulance of the Army.

This was followed by an encounter between the security forces and terrorists.

The White Knight Corps said; “Terrorists fired upon a convoy near Asan, in the Sunderbani Sector, targeting Army vehicles in the morning”.

“Swift retaliation by troops ensured foiling of the attempt, ensuring no injuries. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation to neutralize the terrorists is ongoing”, said the Army.

Additional DGP (Jammu) Anand Jain said terrorists, believed to be three in number, have been spotted near Assan Mandir, Battle, in the jurisdiction of police station Akhnoor of district Jammu. A joint search operation was launched by Police and Security forces.

The ambush attempt by terrorists failed after which a cordon and search operation was started in the area.

A search operation was launched on Sunday night also in the Rajouri town after a group of suspected terrorists was seen near the house of a BJP leader.

The suspects escaped when locals raised an alarm.