Ali Anwar Ansari, Bhagirath Manjhi join Congress

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari, Bhagirath Manjhi, son of the ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi, several other leaders and eminent personalities from different fields have joined the Congress here on Tuesday.

Ansari, Manjhi and others were welcomed into the partyfold by the Chairman of Congress Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera, in presence of party’s Bihar unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Ansari said he was influenced by the thoughts of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Lauding Gandhi, he said, “Rahul Gandhi’s thoughts have generated enthusiasm among dalit, backward, tribal and minority people in Bihar. We all agree with the views of the Congress party and will move forward together.”

Ansari was elected to the Rajya Sabha for two consecutive terms from 2006 to 2018. He is also the founder and president of the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz, an organisation dedicated to uplifting Dalit and OBC Muslims.

Among others, who joined the Congress are Manoj Prajapati, Bihar state president of the Akhil Bharatiya Prajapati Kumbhkar Sangh, ex-BJP spokesperson Nighat Abbas, Frank Huzur and Jagdish Prasad.

Elated over her joining the Congress, Abbas said, “I am moving forward with the thinking of Congress that ‘if we stay together, we will remain strong.’ Congress has a tradition of moving forward by taking every section along.”

She said the platform of Congress gives equal rights to every class of people and also fights for their rights, no matter which caste or community they come from.