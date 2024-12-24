Alerts to IOs as per pre-define timelines will help expedite investigation process: Amit Shah

Emphasising the use of technology, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said alerts to investigation officers as well as senior officers as per predefined timelines will help expedite the process of investigation.

Mr Shah was chairing a review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws with National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The meeting reviewed the implementation of integration of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) 2.0, National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), Prisons, Courts, Prosecution and Forensics with Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0 at all India level.

The home minister said alerts should be generated for all the criminal cases at predefined stages and timelines right from registration to disposal of the case to benefit victims and complainants. These alerts to investigation officers as well as senior officers as per predefine timelines will help expedite the process of investigation, he pointed out.

Mr Shah emphasised that a team of officers of MHA, NCRB should visit the States/UTs to increase the adoption of technical projects and assist them in all possible ways. During the meeting, the Union home minister asked the NCRB to facilitate complete implementation of new criminal laws in the ICJS 2.0. He emphasised the use of applications like eSakshya, Nyaya Shruti, eSign and eSummons in every state/UT.

Mr Shah stressed the need of regular interactions with senior police formations of states/UTs to monitor the progress of CCTNS and ICJS on a regular basis and provide impetus to the project. The use of biometric technology should be adopted to identify unidentified dead bodies and unidentified persons, he said.

The home minister said the NCRB should create a data-rich platform to benefit the investigation officers and other stakeholders of the Criminal Justice System while appreciating its efforts in the NAFIS.

The Union home secretary, director NCRB, and several senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, NCRB, and NIC were present in the meeting.