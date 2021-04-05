Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the Covid-19 situation and vaccination exercise in the country amidst an “alarming rate of growth” in infections and deaths, with 10 states contributing to more than 91 percent of them.

India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single- day rise so far this year, which took the total Covid- 19 cases to1,24,85,509, according to Union health ministry data. This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded. The death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 25th straight day, the number of active cases surged to 6,91,597, accounting for 5.54per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14 per cent, the data stated.

Modi said the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment would be effective in curbing the pandemic’s spread, according to an official statement.

The reasons for the sharp rise in cases could be mainly attributed to the severe decline in compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially in the use of masks and social distancing, pandemic fatigue and lack of effective implementation of containment measures at the field level, it said. It was noted in the meeting that vaccine manufacturers are ramping up their production capacity and are also in discussion with other domestic and offshore companies to augment the same.

Noting that the situation in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh is of serious concern, a presentation in the meeting highlighted that the western state has contributed 57 percent of the total cases and 47 percent of deaths in the country in the last 14 days.

The 10 high burden states and UTs are contributing 91.4 percent of the total cases and 90.9 percent of the total deaths in the country. Modi directed that Central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra in view of its high caseload and deaths, and to Punjab and Chhattisgarh, the statement said. For sustainable Covid- 19 management, awareness of the community and its involvement is paramount, Modi said, adding that and there is a need to continue ‘Jan Bhagidari’ and ‘Jan Andolan’.

A special campaign for Covid-appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100 percent mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places, workplaces and health facilities will be organised between 6-14 April.

India has carried out 7,59,79,651 Covid vaccinations till now. “It was highlighted that all efforts are underway to secure adequate quantities of vaccines to meet the rising domestic requirements as well as to meet the needs of other countries,” it said.

Delhi sees 4,033 cases, highest in 4 months: In another sharp Covid spike, Delhi today recorded 4,033 coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in four months, even as the positivity rate rose to 4.64 percent from 4.48 percent the previous day.

~With inputs from PTI~