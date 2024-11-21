Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi Govt for alleged voter suppression in UP bye-elections

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh of misusing state machinery to prevent and discourage voters from casting their ballots in the recently concluded bye-elections.

Speaking briefly to the media at Sanganer airport this evening, Yadav warned that a new and troubling form of democracy was emerging in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP rule.

“It is unimaginable that the government and administration could facilitate or indulge in vote looting,” Yadav stated.

The former Chief Minister emphasized that police and government officials are expected to ensure that citizens can safely reach polling booths to cast their votes.

However, he claimed the scenario in the UP bye-polls was starkly different.

“This time, the entire police force, administration, and government machinery worked to ensure that people, especially SP supporters, were unable to vote,” Yadav alleged.

He raised concerns about the disenfranchisement of marginalized groups, saying, “Can one imagine a situation where a person—be it a Muslim, Adivasi, Dalit, or woman—is denied their right to vote?”

Yadav attributed this alleged voter suppression to the BJP’s fear of losing all nine bye-poll seats.

Additionally, he accused the government of widespread corruption and discrimination, pointing out that officers from Rajasthan posted in Uttar Pradesh were beneficiaries of the prevailing corrupt practices.

“They earn money through these corrupt practices and invest it back in Rajasthan,” he claimed, adding that his party was preparing a list of such officers.