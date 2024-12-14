Akhilesh Yadav blames Centre for failures in foreign policy, social justice, and governance

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticized the BJP-led Central Government, attributing ongoing issues in Bangladesh to failures in Indian foreign policy.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav raised concerns about the mistreatment of minorities in Bangladesh, asserting that the Prime Minister and the BJP government must answer for their inability to maintain strong ties with neighboring countries.

“If questions about this issue are directed at the opposition, it shows the Prime Minister’s weakness. Political parties cannot openly discuss foreign policy matters, but what is happening in Bangladesh signifies a failure of India’s foreign policy. A sant has been jailed, and people are being mistreated there. This reflects poorly on the BJP government, which is failing to protect Indians living abroad,” Yadav said.

He also accused the BJP of being alarmed by the growing unity of the PDA (Progressive Democratic Alliance).

“The stronger and more united the PDA becomes, the more BJP resorts to communal politics. They avoid addressing inflation, unemployment, and corruption, focusing instead on diverting public attention from core issues. BJP talks about social justice but works to undermine it,” he added.

Yadav emphasized the Samajwadi Party’s commitment to social justice, advocating for the rights and dignity of Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and farmers.

“SP is dedicated to development and justice, while the BJP thrives on spreading hatred and disrupting social harmony. Digging into past issues won’t progress the country. For a developed India, we must work collectively and respect everyone,” he remarked.

In an interview with a news channel, Yadav expressed confidence in SP’s ground-level efforts against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

“We defeated the BJP in the 2024 elections by uniting the PDA. Our booth-level workers have worked tirelessly. The public will deliver an even stronger mandate in the 2027 Assembly elections,” he said.

He reiterated SP’s opposition to the BJP’s communal politics, highlighting unfulfilled promises such as cleaning the Ganga.

“The Prime Minister pledged to clean Ganga ten years ago, but drains still flow into the river, even in places like Kanpur and Kannauj,” he alleged.

Yadav accused the BJP of undermining democratic rights during elections.

“The BJP misused police and administrative power in by-elections, preventing voters from exercising their rights. In some cases, police officers intimidated women with revolvers to stop them from voting. Over 300 complaints were filed with the Election Commission by SP,” he claimed.

He also reiterated his stance against electronic voting machines (EVMs). “Developed nations, including Germany, have banned EVMs as they undermine the secrecy of voting. SP remains committed to replacing EVMs with ballot voting to ensure free and fair elections,” Yadav said.

Rejecting accusations of caste-based division, Yadav stated, “We did not divide society into castes; Rishi Manu did. SP is fighting for the rights of deprived and exploited communities. BJP’s actions, such as washing the Chief Minister’s residence with Ganga water after I left office, reflect their divisive mindset.”

Calling for accountability in the Sambhal incident, Yadav blamed officials for the loss of lives. “The BJP government’s refusal to let us visit the victims shows their unwillingness to listen to grievances. Farmers and youth across the country are distressed, with farmers in Noida sitting on strike over unmet demands,” he added.

Yadav concluded by urging the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha to address critical national issues. “A functioning Parliament is crucial for discussions on pressing matters,” he stressed.