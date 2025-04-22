Akhilesh insulted Dalits while in power: UP Minister Asim Arun

Uttar Pradesh’s Social Welfare Minister and former IPS officer Asim Arun, on Tuesday, launched a sharp critique of Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, calling him a “symbol of divisive politics.”

Asim Arun alleged that during his tenure as chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav went to great lengths to humiliate Dalits, and it was this very mindset that led to his political downfall. “The public has completely rejected such politics, pushing him to the margins,” Arun remarked.

Arun called Akhilesh Yadav’s recent statements part of a calculated political strategy. “Most SP leaders have been instructed to create social division – to spoil it. But today, the people of Uttar Pradesh are alert and aware,” he said.

Quoting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he added, “Batoge To Katoge, Ek Rahoge, To Safe Rahoge”. This government believes in inclusive governance.”

The minister also questioned SP’s sudden concern for Dalits, claiming it only emerged after the party lost power. He accused Akhilesh Yadav of disrespecting Dalit icons during his tenure by renaming districts and institutions that honored them. “Names like Bhim Nagar, Mahamaya Nagar, Jyotiba Phule, Sant Ravidas, and even Lord Buddha’s mother Mahamaya were removed. Is this respect? No—this is an insult to social consciousness,” he said.

Drawing from his experience as a former IPS officer, Aseem Arun made a significant allegation: “During the SP regime, officers from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were denied postings at police stations and tehsils, in violation of rules.” He emphasized that postings are now made on merit under the Yogi government. “Those who are incompetent face action, while hardworking officers receive training and resources.”

Highlighting the achievements under the current administration, Aseem Arun said Uttar Pradesh has witnessed record progress in scholarship distribution. “Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, scholarships worth over Rs 4,000 crore have been distributed this year, benefiting 56 lakh students. In contrast, the SP government covered only 34 lakh students, and even then, scholarship scams were rampant,” he said.

Aseem Arun also alleged that in 2017, sensing electoral defeat, the SP chief halted student scholarships. “After taking office, CM Yogi ensured continuity by releasing funds for two financial years in one go.”

On the Kanpur Metro inauguration, he dismissed SP’s claims of initiating every project. “Akhilesh Yadav is under the illusion that every development initiative started with him. The truth is that the Yogi government has mobilized resources transparently – whether through GST collection or mining. People now pay taxes honestly, enabling projects like the metro to move forward.”

The minister expressed confidence in the BJP’s future electoral prospects. “The people gave us a historic mandate in 2017 and again in 2022. We’re confident of similar support in upcoming elections. Today, the rule of law prevails in Uttar Pradesh, drinking water is reaching every household, government schools are improving, and the remaining gaps are being systematically addressed.”