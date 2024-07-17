Akhilesh alleges scramble among BJP leaders to grab UP chair

Taking a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said after the Lok Sabha debacle in the state, there has been a scramble in the party to grab the chair.

He alleged with the ministers busy fighting with each other there is no one left in the state government to think of the public.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the SP chief cited the haste with which the decision for the digital attendance of primary teachers was taken as an example of the weakness of the BJP government. While they were forced to defer the move, he said it should be cancelled as demanded by the teachers

He said the fact that the decision has been postponed is an indication that the government in Lucknow has become weak. The BJP has ruined everything for the sake of the chair.

Yadav pointed out that CM Yogi himself had admitted that ‘dalali’ was taking place in his government. “These people have become weak. The decision on digital attendance of teachers has been postponed due to the by-election. These people have left the public to fend for the sake of power. The state is reeling under floods but no one is concerned. These people are scared of losing all 10 seats in the by-elections,” he added.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, “In the heat of the fight for the BJP chair, the governance and administration in Uttar Pradesh has been put on the back burner. The work of sabotage politics which BJP used to do in other parties, now it is doing the same work within its own party, that is why BJP is sinking into the quagmire of internal conflicts. There is no one in BJP who thinks about the people.”

Meanwhile, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back at Akhilesh Yadav, writing on social media, “SP Bahadur Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, BJP has a strong organization and government both in the country and the state”.

He further said, “SP’s PDA is a fraud. The return of SP’s goondaraj in UP is impossible. BJP will repeat 2017 in 2027 assembly elections.”

“Once again double engine government,” he added.