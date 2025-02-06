Akhilesh alleges large-scale rigging in Milkipur bypolls

Akhilesh Yadav has alleged a large-scale rigging and dishonesty in the conduct of the polling for the Milkipur assembly bypolls at the behest of the BJP government.

The voting for the bypoll was held at the constituency on Wednesday.

“The Samajwadi Party made about 500 complaints to the Election Commission of rigging, fake voting, threatening booth agents, driving voters away from booths, but the EC ignored all of them,” the Samajwadi Party president claimed in a statement.

He said the ECI was not doing the work that should have been done by it. Instead, it’s “the BJP government which posted the election officers, employees, and BLOs on the basis of their caste. The people of BJP were giving instructions to the police officers of Ayodhya from Lucknow. The BJP proved dishonest in the conduct of the election. I had said in many of my press conferences that the media should go to Milkipur and see how elections are being held there”, he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said on the instance of the Ayodhya SSP, police officers openly threatened Samajwadi Party leader Pradeep Yadav on phone and later even thrashed him in the police station.