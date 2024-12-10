Akhilesh accuses BJP govt in UP of conspiring against power consumers

Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is conspiring to privatise the electricity leading to a hike in the power tariff and to retrench the power employees.

n a statement here on Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) president said, “First, the BJP would privatise electricity and increase the electricity rate. Then, they would lay off the employees, hire workers on contract, and take commission from the contractors. All this is being done to take the commission from the power companies through the back door at the cost of the consumers. The money thus earned through corrupt means would be used in forming the government. The same vicious cycle of fleecing the public to form governments would keep repeating in some form or the other.”

“After electricity, who knows water is next in line for privatization,” he said, adding that the BJP is not afraid of the anger and resentment of the employees and the general public because they win elections not by votes but by manipulations. Wherever the public is vigilant and the administration is honest, the BJP is bound to lose.

The SP chief pointed out that the saffron party failed to produce a single unit of electricity in UP during its tenure. “Neither generation has been increased nor transmission has been strengthened, nor has distribution been improved for cheap and continuously accessible electricity. Instead, the BJP taken the basic need of the people for a machine for ‘generation’ of money, ‘transmission’ of money from here to there, and ‘distribution’ of money among themselves,” he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav further said that the BJP works on the policy of lies and loot and creates new strategies to loot the government budget and the public. “The aim of the BJP is not to ensure public welfare but to exploit the public for their benefit. The employees and the public would suffer by the exploitative policy of the BJP.”

He asserted that the people of the state would end the unjust rule of the BJP In 2027.