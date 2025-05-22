Akhikesh Yadav mocks UP govt over fake teacher recruitment posts

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday mocked the Yogi Adityanath government for playing with the future of the state’s youth with fake job assurances.

“Jobs and employment for youth are not on the agenda of the BJP government. Just as social media posts about jobs have been deleted, employment opportunities have also disappeared from Uttar Pradesh,” he alleged in a statement.

The SP president was reacting to a recent social media post of the UP government, which announced the appointment of 1,93,000 teachers in government-run schools. The post also said that 65,000 teachers would be appointed in three phases, and that the Centre’s approval has been sought in this regard. However, the post was later deleted.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that with such fake posts, the state government has sealed the BJP’s defeat in the 2027 assembly polls in UP.

He claimed that the youth of the state are already frustrated with the lack of job opportunities under the present government and will certainly give a befitting reply to the BJP in the next elections.