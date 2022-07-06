Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Ajmer man who announced reward for decapitating Nupur Sharma arrested

Ajmer man who announced reward for decapitating Nupur Sharma arrested

On his mother’s complaint, Salman Chishti was arrested by the Dargah police station on charges of breach of peace.

IANS | New Delhi | July 6, 2022 10:42 am

Nupur Sharma, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Sadatullah Husaini

Photo: IANS

An Ajmer man, who announced to give away his house and property as reward to anyone who decapitates suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, has been arrested.

He was nabbed late on Tuesday night by the Dargah police.

Police officials confirmed that Salman is not a religious leader, but a history-sheeter of the Dargah police station and has been a criminal. There are more than a dozen cases registered against him for murder, firing, assault and intimidation.

On his mother’s complaint, Salman Chishti was arrested by the Dargah police station on charges of breach of peace. He is accused of attempting to evict his mother from the house by intimidating her.

Police said that Salman Chishti is a habitual drug addict and made an objectionable post viral in a state of intoxication. “We are investigating if there is someone behind this,” they added.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Religion is too serious to be left to politicians
Prophet row: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind seeks Nupur Sharma's arrest
Uproar in Odisha Assembly over Nupur Sharma issue