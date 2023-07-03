Ajit Pawar’s Fascinating Family Tree and Political Legacy

In a major political development, Ajit Pawar, the Leader of Opposition, caused a division within the Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday and was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This move marks his appointment as the 9th deputy chief minister of the state. Ajit Pawar, who represents the Baramati constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, hails from a family with a strong political background. Here, we provide some insights into his family history.

Ajit Pawar’s father, Anantrao Pawar, worked for the renowned filmmaker V. Shantaram at the “Rajkamal Studios” in Bombay. However, we do not have information about his mother’s name. His grandparents were Sharda and Govind Pawar. Additionally, he has an elder brother named Shriniwas, who is involved in business. However, it is worth mentioning that his sister, Vijaya Patil (Media Person), passed away on January 22, 2017.

Ajit Pawar’s grandfather, Govindrao Pawar, was associated with the Baramati Co-operative trading, while his grandmother took care of the family farm.

Ajit’s uncle, Sharad Pawar, who has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra four times, holds a prominent position within the family. While Ajit was still in school, Sharad Pawar had already gained recognition as a prominent politician in Maharashtra. During that time, Sharad Pawar was affiliated with the Indian National Congress (INC). Ajit Pawar’s cousin, Supriya Sule, is a Member of Parliament. The internal dynamics of this family often attract media attention due to their ups and downs.

Numerous reports available in the public domain suggest that Sharad Pawar, due to Ajit Pawar’s power-oriented nature and controversial statements, has raised concerns about Ajit’s leadership abilities and his suitability for higher roles within the party.

Ajit Pawar is married to Sunetra Pawar, who is the daughter of Padamsinh Bajirao Patil, a former Maharashtra Minister. The couple has two sons, Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar. While Jay is involved in business, Parth ventured into politics and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from the Maval Constituency in Maharashtra, although he suffered a significant defeat.