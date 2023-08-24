Ajay Rai takes charge as UP Congress chief

The newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai, was accorded a warm welcome at the state party headquarters here on Thursday when he took the charge.

Amid chanting of Vedic rhymes and the sound of conch shells, the new UP Congress president took charge in the presence of thousands of party leaders and workers, who were assembled even after heavy rains.

In his first interaction with the media, Ajay Rai said his first priority would be to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level giving full honour and respect to the old party workers.

“Very soon the state committee would be constituted with focusing on youth and caste balance,” he added.

The state executive could not be declared during the eight-month tenure of the former state president.

Former state presidents, Brij Lal Khabri and Nirmal Khatri, were also present on the occasion.

Ajay Rai first took the blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi in the morning while coming to Lucknow by road. His convoy comprised more than 100 cars. He reached Lucknow via Sultanpur and Amethi, covering around a distance of 260 km receiving a grand welcome at many places on the way.

In Lucknow too, big hoardings and Congress party flags have been put up at all the major intersections.