AIUDF urges Assam CM to protect Muslims amid rising threats

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), led by former MP Badruddin Ajmal, has called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take immediate steps to safeguard the Muslim community in the state.

This appeal comes in the wake of an alleged increase in threats from unidentified organisations and extremist groups.

In a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the AIUDF expressed deep concern over the alarming warnings reportedly being issued to Muslims in Upper Assam.

According to the party, these threats are intended to instil fear among Muslims to leave the region or face severe repercussions, which has raised serious concerns about communal harmony and the safety of the Muslim population.

The AIUDF emphasised the urgent need for the government to act against these groups to prevent any potential outbreak of violence and to maintain peace in the state.

The party urged the state administration to promptly address these threats and ensure the security and well-being of the Muslim community in Assam.