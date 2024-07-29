Aitishi expresses her displeasure as report on Rau’s Coaching centre flooding not yet submitted

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Monday expressed her displeasure over the “non-submission” of the magisterial inquiry report on Rau’s Coaching Centre flooding in Rajinder Nagar, which claimed lives of three civil service aspirants by the Chief Secretary.

In a note to the Chief Secretary, the Minister said: “I had given directions at 11:20 pm on Saturday (27th July) regarding initiating a magisterial enquiry into the deaths of three IAS aspirants in Rajinder Nagar area. Three young lives were lost due to a sudden gush of water that entered the basement of the coaching institute where they were studying.”

Stating that a report by the magisterial committee was to be submitted to her within 24 hours, Atishi said that she was shocked to note that despite almost 40 hours having passed, she is yet to receive any official report or information from the Chief Secretary on the incident.

“This raises very serious questions. Either the officers of GNCTD are not serious about enquiring into this tragedy, or they are trying to protect someone. The fact that the main accused runs an IAS coaching, one wonders whether he is well connected with the IAS fraternity. Such delays cannot be tolerated,” she said.

The Minister directed the Chief Secretary to submit the magisterial enquiry report on the incident by 10pm on Monday and also suggest strongest possible action that needs to be taken against those officials whose negligence has caused this tragic incident.

“Any further delays will raise questions as to whether any culprits are being protected,” she said.