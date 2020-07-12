After Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aradhya have also tested positive for Coronavirus, according to reports.

Maharashtra Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope on Sunday tweeted “Smt. Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19” but later deleted the tweet from his account. “Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for COVID-19,” he had said.

“Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery,” tweeted minister Tope on his official twitter handle, @rajeshtope11. (Later he deleted the tweet from his account).

Earlier, Bachchan, who along with son Abhishek tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital is “stable, with mild symptoms,” the hospital said.

While, rest of the family members- Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also took the COVID-19 swab test, it was earlier reported that their reports came out negative.

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared the news of his infection, “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Abhishek Bachchan too in a short while tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had rushed teams to the three bungalows of the Bachchan family in Vile Parle-Juhu. The teams carried out full fumigation and sanitisation of the houses.

Nearly a two dozen strong team landed at Jalsa, Pratiksha and Janak bungalows, all within a radius of barely two km in the posh Juhu-Vile Parle suburb in western Mumba. Jalsa and Janak have been sealed off and declared containment zones.

Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai’s Mayor confirmed that all residents of the Bachchan house have been quarantined for 14 days, reported News 18.

Netizens and people from various walks of life, including his colleagues from the Indian Film Industry are wishing the iconic actor for speedy recovery and better health, since last night.

Maharashtra , the worst hit state from Coronavirus has 2,46,600 cases of COVID-19, with 99,499 active cases and 1,36,985 recoveries so far. While there are 10116 fatalities in the state due to the infection out of which Mumbai alone has witnessed 5,244 deaths.